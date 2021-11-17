Perry Public Library dedicates Ivan Winger Memorial

The Perry Public Library continues to add to its art collection as a new memorial was dedicated during Art on the Prairie.

Library Director Mary Murphy dedicated the Ivan Winger Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 13 during the two-day festival, alongside Winger’s family and artist Jeff Easley.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the addition of art in the library,” Murphy said. “This piece of art is so special because Ivan was on the library board that hired me. He was a mentor of mine and I learned a lot from him.”

The dedicated piece, titled “Music Knows No Boundaries,” hangs inside one of the study rooms in the library.

“When Eric and I were talking about what kind of piece to dedicate to Ivan, you know he loved music. He loved history and I had seen something in a previous Art on the Prairie show that Jeff was at and I said ‘I think I have a cool piece that would give tribute to Ivan and it would uplift and inspire us,’” Murphy said.

Ivan’s sister, Martha Winger, said the library meant a lot to him as he served on the board of directors for several years.

“He loved books, so this is a great place (to have the memorial),” she said while standing in front of the dedicated piece.

Ivan’s music-inspired piece joins one dedicated in 2019 to his wife, Lorraine. The “Free Spirit” sculpture includes a flock of 41 glass cranes that hang above the library’s front entrance.

“I wanted to do something because my father and mother were both really involved in the library, ever since I was growing up. They always encouraged me to come to the library and check out books,” son Eric Winger said. “Dad was on the board and they both supported the library. Just tickled to death that they have some kind of remembrance here, they would’ve very much liked it.”