100+ People for Perry to meet Nov. 22

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

Special to the Chief

The 2021 4th Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 upstairs at La Poste.

100+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community.

After 23 meetings, the group has pledged $162,200 to 23 local nonprofit projects. The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact the Perry community.

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community. Nonprofit organizations may be found online. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome.

Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).