Perry VFW Post 2060 hands out awards to Perry Middle School students, staff

COURTESY OF PERRY VFW POST 2060

Special to the Chief

Perry VFW Post 2060 handed out awards to Perry Middle School students and staff on Thursday, Nov. 11 during an assembly at the Perry Performing Arts Center.

The Community Service Award was given to Jadelyn Hoffman.

Patriot Pen Awards were also handed out for essay contest winners. Third place went to MacKinzie Kilts, second to Biviana Banales-Fuentes and first was awarded to Aleah Karolus.

The Teacher of the Year award was presented to Perry Middle School's Kathy Pantzar "for her outstanding achievement in teaching and dedicated service to students."