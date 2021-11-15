Nominations are open for Perry Rotary Club's 2021 Civil Servant of the Year award

COURTESY OF PERRY ROTARY CLUB

The Perry Rotary Club will once again honor a deserving individual as its Civil Servant of the Year for 2021. Individuals who work or volunteer in the following areas are eligible for this award: Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Ambulance Squad, Emergency Services, Health Care, Human Services, Community Services or Other.

Nomination forms are available in the Perry Public Library and in the McCreary Community Building. All nomination forms must be submitted to the Perry Public Library by 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.