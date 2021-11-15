Local organizations show support for 13 veterans in Perry Lutheran Homes senior living communities

COURTESY OF PERRY LUTHERAN HOMES

Special to the Chief

Thirteen veterans were honored on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, at ceremonies at all three Perry Lutheran Homes senior living campuses.

The six men and women honored for their selfless sacrifices to the United States at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus were Grace Louise Wood Moore, Gene Volz, Darrold Bice, James Rothfus, Harrry Travarthen and Carmelite Staker.

Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild presented incredible works of art to several veterans. Those present were Pat Mundy, Greta Standish, Barbera Hansen and Cindy Jafvert. The quilts are called Quilts of Valor and are registered in the National Quilt of Valor database. In addition, Kathy Fox and friends came to sing several patriotic songs to express gratitude for their brave service.

Five men were honored at Perry Lutheran Homes King's Gardens Campus: Fred Griffin, Jack Frantum, Ernie Foster, Jean Olson, and Clark Dory. Each was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a gift basket full of snacks, puzzle books, and more. Thank you to Andrew Brommer of Edward Jones Financial in Perry for the gift baskets.

Ladies of the Minburn American Legion Auxiliary gave an interesting presentation about the freedom rocks painted and located across the state of Iowa. They also sang and played patriotic music, and presented veterans with a gift bag including a patriotic T-shirt.

Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus honored and recognized veterans Lenny Stracke and Clark Pohl. Each veteran received a pin and certificate of thanks. Gift baskets were also given courtesy of Andrew Brommer of Edward Jones Financial in Perry. The Minburn American Legion Auxiliary women, Patty Webster, Carolyn Snyder and Shawn LuEllen, also shared a Veterans Day presentation and their musical talents.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Perry Elks Lodge #407 made gift deliveries to residents living at Perry Lutheran Homes long-term care neighborhoods.

Perry Lutheran Homes is grateful for all the local service organizations and businesses’ efforts to honor and remember these brave and courageous veterans that have selflessly served our country and defended our freedoms. Thank you to all veterans for your service. You are remembered and appreciated.