St. Martin's Episcopal Church will award Human Needs Grants in December 2021. Qualified groups intending to apply should request a copy of grant criteria from St. Martin's Church, P.O.Box 486, Perry, IA 50220, phone 515-465-3486 or email ( stmartinsepiscopalchurch@yahoo.com).

Grant requests must be received in the church on or before Dec. 3, 2021.