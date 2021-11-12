Social Hour Style opens second location in Woodward

Social Hour Style hasn’t been open in Woodward long, but owner Tara Klocke is already seeing support from the community.

“It’s been amazing. The city contacted me to do a ribbon cutting the first day, just people reaching out from all the local businesses, they’ve been super supportive,” she said. “It’s been amazing, everyone’s been so nice and willing to help and happy that I’m here.”

Klocke owns a bar, Social Hour, in Dedham as well as a boutique, Social Hour Style. She knew a lot of people in the Woodward area and decided to open a second location after hearing that the space formerly occupied by JuneBerry Boutique opened up. The Woodward location, at 122 S. Main St., opened its doors on Oct. 16.

“I wanted to branch out to other communities as well. I just really like to style people and make them feel comfortable in their own skin,” Klocke said. “That’s the passion behind it all, I just really like to help people in that way.”

She offers women’s and juniors clothing — sizes small through 3X — in a variety of styles, from boho chic to cozy to dressy. And for those who may not enjoy shopping, or want help coming up with an outfit, that’s where Klocke comes in as she loves to style people.

She also carries accessories and plans to add more gift items as the holidays approach.

“I have something for everybody. It doesn’t matter your style, it doesn’t matter your size, there really is something for everybody,” Klocke said.

Social Hour Style is open in Woodward from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, 2-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Online shopping is also available through the Social Hour Style website with an option for local pick-up.

For more information, visit Social Hour Style on Facebook or Instagram.