‘Perry just comes to life’: Annual Art on the Prairie festival returns Saturday and Sunday

After moving to a virtual format in 2020, Art on the Prairie is returning to an in-person festival Saturday and Sunday in downtown Perry.

“I think artists are excited, the community is excited, the Art on the Prairie group is excited,” said Art on the Prairie Board President Mary Rose Nichols. “We just are glad to have the opportunity to see all the art on display in Perry and the vibrancy and music and visual arts all combined. We’re just glad to have it back.”

The annual festival moved online in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. While Nichols was happy they were still able to support artists through the virtual format, she is looking forward to seeing them in-person this year.

“The biggest thing is just the return of the event and getting the tradition up and going again after taking a year off to do a virtual event,” added Art on the Prairie Board Vice President Lynsi Pasutti. “Just really excited to bring back the artists and musicians and look forward to having it be a big weekend for the community."

Around 40 visual artists and 30 musicians will be located in seven buildings in downtown Perry — Security Bank Building, Hotel Pattee, Town/Craft Building, Carnegie Library Museum, Perry Public Library, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

While no poetry readings will be held this year, the Perry Public Library will still feature local artist displays and youth activities, as well as a visit from the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Mobile Museum.

The library will host three children’s concerts with songwriter and artist Chad Elliot at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Elliot will perform songs from his children’s book, “Wilderman’s Treetop Tales,” during the concerts. Artwork from his book is also on display now at the library.

Nichols is looking forward to Elliot’s performance, adding that “it is for all ages and a great family activity.”

This year’s featured artists include Jennifer Drinkwater of Ames and Betsy Peterson of Perry, who was selected as the 2019 People’s Choice winner. Peterson will have her work on display in her gallery, Betsy Peterson Designs. Drinkwater’s work will be featured in The Cellar at La Poste. She will display pieces from “The What’s Good Project,” which combines storytelling and visual art to highlight what’s good in various communities.

In addition to the featured artists, the two-day festival will also bring around 40 artists and 30 musicians from across the state to Perry. Nichols said while the number of artists is a bit lower than in years past, the Art on the Prairie Committee wanted to allow more space between booths in each building for social distancing.

While the annual festival draws a number of shoppers from around the state and beyond, Pasutti encourages local residents to come check the art on display throughout the downtown area. Nichols also reminds local and out-of-town shoppers to stop in the three galleries downtown, Atelier at 1109, Mary Rose Collection and Betsy Peterson Designs, as well as visit the shops and restaurants in Perry.

“I just really hope that people get out and about and check it out, enjoy this festival that we’re bringing to the community. Don’t forget to take advantage of the wonderful things we have in our community,” Pasutti said.

Find more information, including a full schedule of events, on the Art on the Prairie website and Facebook page.