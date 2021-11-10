Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Veterans Day Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Perry Hy-Vee invites all veterans, spouses, and active military members to a free Veterans Day breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Perry Hy-Vee. Breakfast is available for dine-in or to go.

Perry Veterans Day Assembly

10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

This year marks the 23rd annual Perry Community High School Veterans Day Assembly Program, a cooperative effort organized by the Perry School Foundation involving the Bluejay Congress, the Perry High School Social Studies Department, the Perry High School Music Department and the Perry chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The program will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Perry Performing Arts Center.

Veterans Day Spaghetti Supper

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Minburn Legion Hall.

The Minburn Legion Auxiliary will host a Veterans Day Spaghetti Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Minburn Legion Hall in Minburn. Dine-in or carryout.

Perry Fire Association Grab and Go Supper

5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Perry Fire Association will host a Grab and Go Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12. The menu includes a choice of hot dogs, hamburgers/cheeseburgers, brats or pork loin, chips and a drink for $5. All proceeds will go towards any equipment the fire department may need to purchase.

Holiday Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. Shop warm-weather apparel, holiday décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location.

Perry Elks Hoop Shoot

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Perry High School.

The Perry Elks Hoop Shoot is set for Nov. 13. The free throw contest for kids ages 8-13 is free for anyone who wants to participate for a chance to win a trophy and go on to the district contest. There are six age groups: 8-9 boys and girls; 10-11 boys and girls; 12-13 boys and girls. Contestants must be at least eight and no older than 13 by April 1, 2022, in order to participate. No early registration necessary; just show up at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the Perry High School gym.

Art on the Prairie

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in downtown Perry.

The Art on the Prairie Festival returns as an in-person event this year, set to take place in seven historic downtown Perry buildings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. The juried arts festival will feature 40 visual artists from across Iowa as well as 30 musicians in seven buildings within three blocks of downtown Perry – Hotel Pattee, Security Bank Building, Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library, Town/Craft Center, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste. A festival-feature this year will be three children’s concerts at the Perry Public Library: Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as Sunday at 1 p.m. International award-winning singer/songwriter, Chad Elliott will perform songs from his "Wilderman’s Treetop Tales," a collection of whimsical poems and paintings with accompanying song album. A full schedule of activities as well as detailed information regarding artists, musicians, and youth activities can be found on the Art on the Prairie website and Facebook page.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Fall Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Fall Season of the Perry Farmers Market continues and just in time to stock up before Thanksgiving. By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of Fall Markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. These Fall Markets will be limited to 6-10 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. All alternative currency programs will be honored at the Fall Farmers Markets unless they have an expiration date. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515)465-4601.

Soup and Pie Auction

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Washington Township School, intersection of blacktops P58 and 210th.

The Washington Township School will hold a soup supper and pie auction from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the pie auction starting about 6:15. The menu includes chili, potato and vegetable soup, bars and a drink. A free-will donation will be taken.

Tinsel Trot

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Pre-register by Nov. 14 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Paper registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is open now.

Annual Toy Drive

Toys to be collected through Dec. 3 with distribution Dec. 9-10.

Boxes have been set out to collect toys for the annual toy drive. Boxes are located at Ben's Five and Dime, Perry Perk, Percival Scientific, Van Wall Equipment, Orschelen, Dollar General and both Circle K locations. Boxes will be picked up Dec. 3 and toys will be distributed to Perry-area youth on Dec. 9 and 10. Applications are available at New Opportunities. Cash donations will also be accepted and checks should be made out to New Opportunities. Call 465-5803 for donation pick-up.

Strong, High Intensity Interval Training

6:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at McCreary Community Building.

Strong, High Intensity Interval Training has started its winter session. This is a core base program, synced to music. Strength, balance, agility and intense core work is worked on to increase your overall fitness. Classes will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the McCreary Center. Classes are open for residents looking to see results, gain confidence, feel increased energy and focus and over all well-being. The class will work together with participants to get through the winter and control holiday weight gain. New sessions start every month, but anyone can join anytime with an adjusted fee of $5 a class.

