Perry's annual Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11
Special to the Chief
Perry's annual Veterans Day program will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Perry Performing Arts Center.
This year marks the 23rd annual Perry Community High School Veterans Day Assembly Program, a cooperative effort organized by the Perry School Foundation involving the Bluejay Congress, the Perry High School Social Studies Department, the Perry High School Music Department and the Perry chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.