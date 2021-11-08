Community Christmas Dinner Committee plans to hold in-person event

COURTESY OF THE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER COMMITTEE

Special to the Chief

At this time, the Community Christmas Dinner Committee is planning to hold an in-person dinner this year. There will be a few small changes to help ensure the safety of the guests.

The event will be held at the Perry Elks Lodge on Dec. 25. Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the building except when seated at their table. Tables will be spaced out as individual tables seating four, six and eight persons.

Volunteers assisting with the dinner will be required to wear masks at all times. The committee asks that those volunteering be vaccinated persons. Volunteers will begin to be accepted after Thanksgiving.

Serving will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In past years, the committee has been inundated with guests at the very beginning of the service period. This year, the committee asks that those who can, come a little later to allow them to better keep the crowd spaced out.

The committee encourages anyone who is uncomfortable with in-person dining to take advantage of delivery service or carryout pickup. Orders for those services will begin to be taken after Thanksgiving and more information will be provided at a later date.

For more information, contact Deb Miller, 515-979-5933, or Larry Meacham, 515-360-4803.