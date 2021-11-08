Perry city offices to close for Veterans Day

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Members ages 18 and older can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room at the McCreary Community Building.

Residential garbage routes scheduled for Nov. 11 will be picked up Nov. 10. There will be no change to the Friday residential garbage routes. There will be no yard waste collection Nov. 10.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 for questions.