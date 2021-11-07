Perry Public Library announces November events

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Book Themed Quilt Raffle to Benefit Perry Public Library – Nov. 1

Perry Public Library will hold a quilt raffle, from Nov. 1-14, for a special book-themed quilt, crafted and donated by a local quilt artist. Raffle tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 at the library, for $2 each or 3 for $5. The raffle winner will be drawn on Nov. 14, at the conclusion of the Art on the Prairie weekend. All proceeds benefit the library.

New Children’s Storytime Unit Begins Nov. 9, 10

Come and join Miss Suzanne at Perry Public Library and bundle up as we discuss penguins, snowmen, polar bears and various winter wonders during our Bundle Up Toddler Time and Fun for 4s & 5s Storytimes, beginning Nov. 9 and 10, respectively. Bundle Up Storytimes for toddlers ages 18 months to three years begin at 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays in the library Community Room, and sessions for children ages four and five begin at 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays in the same location. Early literacy skills and age-appropriate stories, songs, games and simple crafts will be incorporated into the programs. Storytimes are free, but registration is required. Register online on the library's website or by emailing Suzanne Kestel at skestel@perry.lib.ia.us.

Wee Wonders Recorded Storytimes

Wee Wonders recorded Storytimes for babies ages zero to 18 months will continue to be offered this November at Perry Public Library. Recorded sessions designed for babies and their caregivers will be recorded twice monthly and posted on the Perry Public Library website. During the programs, Miss Suzanne will incorporate songs, sign language, parenting tips and age-appropriate activities. Registered families receive a free book and a link to access the sessions. Storytimes are always free, but registration is required. Register online, by phone at 515-465-3569 or at library in person to sign up. For more information, contact Suzanne Kestel at the library at 515-465-3569

Library Closed for Veterans Day — Nov. 11

Perry Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, to observe the Veterans Day holiday.

State Historical Society of Iowa’s Mobile Museum — Nov. 12-14

The State Historical Society of Iowa's History 101: People and Places exhibition is on course to visit all 99 Iowa counties in 2022! "Catch the bus" when it's parked at Perry Public Library, Nov. 12, 13 and 14! Climb aboard to see a variety of interesting artifacts from around the state that tell the stories and bring to life the people and notable events that made Iowa history, long ago or more recently! Don't miss this free, family-friendly event.

Art on the Prairie at Perry Public Library 2021 — Nov. 13, 14

Art on the Prairie is back this fall and scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14. Artists and presenters will be stationed at several Perry venues, including Perry Public Library, during the festival. The library will host three children’s events with award-winning songwriter and artist Chad Elliot and exhibit original drawings from his book, Wilderman’s Treetop Tales. You can join Chad at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and at 1 p.m. Nov. 14. During your visit, stop by the library craft station to create your own personalized art, then talk with visiting artists and shop for special one-of-a-kind art pieces. The library will hold a dedication for the Ivan Winger Memorial art at noon Nov. 13, with artist Jeff Easley, and we will also host the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Mobile Museum in the library parking lot Nov. 12-14. Art on the Prairie is back — don’t miss this family-friendly event!

Monthly Book Club — Nov. 16

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 16, in-person in the library Community Room, to discuss featured title, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple. Discussion leader is Library Director Mary Murphy, and new members are welcome to join the group at any time. Registration is required, and books are available at the library. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Celebrate National Storywalk Week — November 20

Celebrate 2021 National Storywalk Week with Perry Public Library on Nov. 20. Meet at Wiese Park shelter house at 10:15 a.m., and walk the Storywalk path reading "Todos A Comer!" by Dr. Maria Alma Gonzalez Perez, depicted in both English and Spanish. Children will receive a take home craft and Harvest Trail Mix snack to enjoy. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave, Perry.

Indoor Farmers Market at the Library — Nov. 20

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce Indoor Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. The fall-season Indoor Farmers Market is open the third Saturday of the month, through December. A variety of seasonal produce, baked goods and handcrafted items will be available for purchase directly from venders. Questions about the Indoor Farmers Market can be directed to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 515-465-4601.

Library Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday — Nov. 25-26

Perry Public Library will close early, at 5 p.m. Nov. 24, and remain closed Nov. 25 and 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patrons are reminded that when the building is closed, the book drop is always open.

Craft Club: Evergreen Candy Cane Door Hanger — Nov. 29

Perry Public Library will hold a holiday themed Craft Club event at 6 p.m. Nov. 29, in the library Community Room. The featured craft will be an evergreen candy cane door hanger, which you can personalize with your choice of ribbons and embellishments. All interested crafters are invited to join Hunter Martin for the in-person meeting. Registration and a $5 materials fee are required by Nov. 22 to reserve your supplies, but everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. Register online or call the library at 515-465-3569.

Mystery Book Club Events — Nov. 30, Dec. 1

The virtual Mystery Book Club will continue this November at Perry Public Library, and the featured book is The Vanished Days by Susanna Kearsley. All interested readers are invited to join Library Director Mary Murphy for the Zoom book discussion, at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and the Author Talk at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Both events are free, but registration is required. Books and e-books are available for participants. Call the library to sign up at 515-465-3569 or register online.