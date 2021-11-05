State Historical Society of Iowa's mobile museum to visit Perry Public Library Nov. 12-14

COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Coming off a 3-year run across all 99 Iowa counties, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is back on the road with a brand-new exhibition.

Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is a 300-square-foot museum exhibit on wheels, packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today.

It will visit the Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave. in Perry, to offer free self-guided tours at the following dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Our first statewide tour was an enormous success, and Iowans let us know they wanted this traveling museum to keep rolling with another exhibition," said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. "We're eager to share more stories with Iowans across the state.”

So are the EMC Insurance Companies, which sponsored the first tour and renewed its support for the second.

“EMC Insurance Companies has deep roots in Iowa,” EMC President and CEO Scott Jean said. “We’re proud to be a part of our state’s history and excited to help share it with Iowans across the state.”

The mobile museum will visit all 99 Iowa counties through 2023, similar to its first 3-year tour but this time with a different exhibition. The first mobile museum exhibition made 175 stops in all 99 counties from 2017 through 2019 and attracted nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.

The new exhibition unpacks some of the stories of Iowa's past with an eclectic array of artifacts selected from the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines, and its introduction video is narrated by WOI-TV host Jackie Schmillen. Some of the highlights on display include:

Token from the Hudson Bay Company from Dubuque County in 1800.

Election ticket from 1860.

Knitting needles Iowa first lady Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City used to knit clothing for soldiers during the Civil War and World War I.

Birchbark lunchbox a Cerro Gordo County boy used in the 1870s.

Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s.

University of Iowa pennant from Edward Carter of Monroe County, the first African American to get a medical degree from the University of Iowa, in 1907.

Paper fan promoting women’s suffrage, from about 1916.

Menu from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Des Moines in 1959.

Women’s track uniform from Iowa State University from 1972, the year Title IX passed.

Boots worn by the Des Moines Water Works director during the flood of 1993.

Flight suit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield.

Iowans may request a visit from the mobile museum for schools, libraries, local museums, community festivals, county fairs and other places where people gather. Visits are complimentary and the tours are self-guided.

The traveling exhibition presenting sponsor is EMC Insurance Companies with additional partnership support from Casey’s General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Mike Wolfe.