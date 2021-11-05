Maddie Cakes Bakery opens its doors in Perry

The display case at Maddie Cakes Bakery was empty just a few hours after its grand opening.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce stopped by at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 for a ribbon cutting and only a few cupcakes and cookies were left, which didn’t last long.

“It was very busy that day, we sold out by 11. It was very crazy. It was good, but it was very crazy,” Maddie Kelderman said with a laugh.

Maddie Cakes Bakery, located at 1014 Second St. in Perry, offers cupcakes, cookies, muffins, donuts, cinnamon rolls and more to-go or for dine-in as there is a small dining area. Coffee, iced tea, iced coffee and Italian sodas are also available.

Kelderman said donuts and cinnamon rolls have proved to be a popular option. She is planning to branch out into breads and is also looking at adding additional gluten-free options.

The menu changes daily and is posted every morning on the Maddie Cakes Bakery Facebook page. Updates as to what's sold out will also be posted to Facebook.

In addition to what’s for sale in the bakery case, Kelderman also offers custom cakes and cupcakes. Pie orders will be coming for the Thanksgiving holiday. While she’s booked for November, those looking for more information about custom orders should send a Facebook message or email maddiecakes_bakery@outlook.com.

Kelderman got into baking at a young age.

“My aunt owned a cupcake business and I’ve just always grown up around bakers, so I kind of got that passion from them,” she said.

She continued baking through high school, learning as she went. Kelderman has been baking as a business for about a year. She started baking with a neighbor and they started a home bakery out of her neighbor’s house.

Eventually, Kelderman branched out and started baking in her house. After about seven months, she realized she had outgrown her kitchen and started looking for a retail space.

Kelderman found her current location and the retail space, which she rents, was remodeled to include three ovens and fridges in the back and a display case and small sitting area in the front.

“I’m excited to be here,” she said of her new retail space.

While it’s been hectic, Kelderman said “it’s a good hectic” seeing the support from the community as she’s sold out of items almost everyday she’s been open. Kelderman and her husband, Brandon, have been manning the display case but she said they are looking at hiring additional help.

“I honestly had no idea it was going to be such a good outcome,” Kelderman said. “I had my goals that I wanted to meet and we completely surpassed those. We’ve had so many people who have come all three days that we’ve been open. It’s been great.”

Maddie Cakes Bakery is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or until sold out.