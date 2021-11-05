Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Perry Rotary Club Annual Benefit

5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave.

The Perry Rotary Club plans to hold its 20th Annual Charity Auction on Friday, Nov. 5. A cash bar and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from any Rotary member. To donate an item for the auction or make a financial donation, contact a Perry Rotary member.

'Radium Girls'

7 p.m. Nov. 5-6 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School will present "Radium Girls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Perry Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the high school office or at the door.

Vendor Fair

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Grace Lutheran Church, 23932 Meadow Rd., Adel.

A vendor fair will be held on Nov. 6 at Grace Lutheran Church with vendors selling Scentsy, Avon, jewelry, homemade décor, wood crafts and more. Door prize drawings will be given away all day. The event starts off with a free-will donation breakfast offering cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy. A walking taco lunch deal follows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bake sale with proceeds benefiting the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day

1 p.m. rehearsal, 3 p.m. clinic, 4 p.m. public concert Saturday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 3rd St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts concert series will kick off with the annual William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day clinic/concert on Nov. 6. This annual event is held in memory of William Bell, who was nationally known to tubists for his contributions as performer, composer and teacher. The primary activity for participants is taking part in a large tuba/euphonium choir. Those interested in being a part of the ensemble for this event will be registering from 12:30-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The event is open to all ages and all should bring their instrument, music stand and registration fee ($10 student/$15 adult, collected that day). Rehearsal will be at 1 p.m. to be followed by a clinic/masterclass at 3 and a public concert at 4. From 5:30-5:45 p.m. a memorial performance will be held at William Bell’s grave site at Violet Hill Cemetery. The public concert at 4 p.m. is free and open to all and the facility is handicapped accessible.

VFW Soup Dinner

4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at The Masonic Lodge, 3316 E Willis Ave., Perry.

A VFW Soup Dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6. The menu includes chili, grilled cheese, potato soup, chicken noodle soup and assorted desserts. A free-will offering will be taken, with proceeds going to supporting veterans in the Perry community.

Pasture Walk

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at DMACC Dallas County farm, 25747 N. Ave., Adel.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Des Moines Area Community College will hold a Pasture Walk Nov. 8 at the DMACC Dallas County farm. The walk is designed for those interested in learning more about pasture management, pasture improvement, forage production and cattle grazing. DMACC farm managers and agriculture instructors will provide an overview of the farm operation and the pasture management program. ISU Extension specialists will be present to discuss pasture evaluation and planning for successful pasture improvements. This event is free and open to the public, with no preregistration necessary. Contact Meaghan Anderson at mjanders@iastate.edu or 319-331-0058 for more information.

Strong, High Intensity Interval Training

6:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at McCreary Community Building.

Strong, High Intensity Interval Training has started its winter session. This is a core base program, synced to music. Strength, balance, agility and intense core work is worked on to increase your overall fitness. Classes will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the McCreary Center. Classes are open for residents looking to see results, gain confidence, feel increased energy and focus and over all well-being. The class will work together with participants to get through the winter and control holiday weight gain. New sessions start every month, but anyone can join anytime with an adjusted fee of $5 a class.

Veterans Day Breakfast

6-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Perry Hy-Vee.

All area Hy-Vee stores will host a Dine-In Breakfast for Veterans from 6-10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. All veterans and active servicemen and women are invited along with a guest. Curbside pickup will also be available.

Perry Veterans Day Assembly

10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

This year marks the 23rd annual Perry Community High School Veterans Day Assembly Program, a cooperative effort organized by the Perry School Foundation involving the Bluejay Congress, the Perry High School Social Studies Department, the Perry High School Music Department and the Perry chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The program will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Perry Performing Arts Center.

Veterans Day Spaghetti Supper

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Minburn Legion Hall.

The Minburn Legion Auxiliary will host a Veterans Day Spaghetti Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Minburn Legion Hall in Minburn. Dine-in or carryout.

Holiday Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. Shop warm-weather apparel, holiday décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. More details to come with a list of participating businesses on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Art on the Prairie

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in downtown Perry.

The Art on the Prairie Festival returns as an in-person event this year, set to take place in seven historic downtown Perry buildings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. The juried arts festival will feature 40 visual artists from across Iowa as well as 30 musicians in seven buildings within three blocks of downtown Perry – Hotel Pattee, Security Bank Building, Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library, Town/Craft Center, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste. A festival-feature this year will be three children’s concerts at the Perry Public Library: Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as Sunday at 1 p.m. International award-winning singer/songwriter, Chad Elliott will perform songs from his "Wilderman’s Treetop Tales," a collection of whimsical poems and paintings with accompanying song album. A full schedule of activities as well as detailed information regarding artists, musicians, and youth activities can be found on the Art on the Prairie website and Facebook page.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Fall Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Fall Season of the Perry Farmers Market continues and just in time to stock up before Thanksgiving. By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of Fall Markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. These Fall Markets will be limited to 6-10 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. All alternative currency programs will be honored at the Fall Farmers Markets unless they have an expiration date. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce:

PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515)465-4601.

Tinsel Trot

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Pre-register by Nov. 14 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Paper registration forms will be available on Nov. 8 at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is open now.