Perry High School's Tony Roe selected as member of 2021 All-State Chorus

COURTESY OF PERRY HIGH SCHOOL VOCAL DEPARTMENT

Special to the Chief

Tony Roe of Perry High School has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a member of the 2021 All-State Chorus. Tony Roe, the son of Elaine Lathrum, is a vocal student of Jenn Nelson.

The 2021 Festival will celebrate the 75th anniversary of this prestigious event. District auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band, 214-piece All-State Orchestra and the 602-member All-State Chorus were held Saturday, Oct. 23 at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington. The students selected represent the top 3% of Iowa high school student musicians.

Participants will rehearse in Ames on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-20 and the Festival Concert will be presented to the public at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University, Ames. Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast. Please check the IPTV website for exact dates and times. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.

Tickets are $25 each, plus fees, and all seats are reserved. Tickets may be obtained for the Iowa All-State Festival Concert by contacting Ticketmaster.