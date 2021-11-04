Perry High School to present 'Radium Girls' Nov. 5-6

This fall’s production will feature a more dramatic tone than recent plays as Perry High School is set to present “Radium Girls” on Nov. 5-6.

“It is a little bit of a more serious piece here but one of the reasons I wanted to do this is because I try to go back and forth between comedies and dramas,” said Director Randy Peterson. “We’ve done a couple comedies now and going back and forth allows me to give my actors a bunch more experience with all areas of theater."

“Radium Girls,” he added, is a drama about a true story of the women working in a radium-dial plant in the 1920s.

“In the radium plant, they had this ‘good idea’ to start making glow-in-the-dark watches and clocks with radium paint,” Peterson said. “When they worked in this factory, they would have to point the brushes on their mouths to get a good solid point so they could paint the watch faces and eating radioactive materials is never going to be a great suggestion for anybody here. These girls get really, really sick and some of them die. The story is about their struggle against the corporation.”

Bryce Eastman’s character, Miss Wiley, is the main representative for the radium girls as she fights their case for them against the company to try and get a settlement.

“I think one of the things I really enjoyed about playing Miss Wiley and getting to know the character a little bit more is that she’s very emotional and compassionate. When she sets her mind to something, she’s going to win it,” Eastman said of her character.

She added that she has a lot of yelling scenes in the play, and fellow cast member Sebastian Hernandez said her character is very much like Eastman.

“Oh yeah, definitely. Very argumentative,” Eastman said.

Amber Benway can also relate to her character of Kathryn, one of the radium girls.

“She’s very out-going at the beginning, she’s very polite and funny and a happy person most of the time, which I am as well,” Benway said.

Throughout the play, her character goes through a deeper journey as she works to provide justice for one of her friends who becomes sick.

Hernandez had a harder time relating to his character, Mr. Roeder, as he’s portrayed as a villain for much of the play. Though he was happy to have the chance to take on a very different role than the past comedic plays.

“It was an interesting process but I really enjoyed it because it made me go out of my comfort zone to broaden my horizon in my acting ability,” he said.

Perry High School will present “Radium Girls'' at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Perry Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the high school office or at the door.

Benway encourages community members to come out to see the play.

"The one thing I think the audience will really enjoy about it is you get to know the characters (of the radium girls),” Eastman said. “You get to go along and learn their stories and why they need the settlement.”

“I think they’ll enjoy the realistic (nature) of it, I think that they will enjoy the progression of the play,” Benway added. “They can empathize with them and really feel the emotions that are being provided throughout the story.”

Cast List