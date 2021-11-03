Perry School Foundation places Veterans Day yard signs

Staff Report

The Perry School Foundation has started placing Veterans Day yard signs around Perry to honor all who have served or are currently serving in the military.

The signs are available at no cost/no contact to those who live within the city limits. Signs were placed starting Nov. 3 and will be placed as long as they are available. The signs will be picked up Nov. 21 and stored for next year.

If you would like a Veterans Day sign placed in your yard, or to be added to the list for next year, contact Linda Andorf (515-465-5803) or Linda Kaufman (515-321-2536).

Perry's annual Veterans Day program is set to return at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Perry Performing Arts Center.