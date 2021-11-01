Perry Public Library to hold quilt raffle Nov. 1-14

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Perry Public Library will hold a quilt raffle from Nov. 1-14 for a special book-themed quilt, crafted and donated by a local quilt artist. Raffle tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 at the library for $2 each or 3 for $5. The raffle winner will be drawn on Nov. 14, at the conclusion of the Art on the Prairie weekend. All proceeds benefit the library. Thank you for supporting the library with your ticket purchase.