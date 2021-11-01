Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast recognizes high school students

COURTESY OF DMACC AT VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY AND PERRY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Special to the Chief

The Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast was held on Oct. 28 at the Hotel Pattee. The event recognizes high school students and staff who participate in the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Pathways Program.

VanKirk Career Academy Director Eddie Diaz and Career Advantage Advisor Tom Lipovac shared words of appreciation and encouragement to attendees. Diaz emphasized employability skills and the connection to rural communities.

“How we provide guidance and support to students as they discover and pursue their 'Life’s Calling' is core to our mission. Workforce development is a community, state and national focus," Diaz said. "We are fortunate to benefit from a partnership with Perry Economic Development, the Perry Community School District and Des Moines Area Community College as local solutions are implemented to address workforce challenges and encourage pathways to high demand careers.”

Future Ready Perry is a community academic movement partnering DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, Perry Economic Development and Perry High School all working together in pursuit of high levels of academic success and career readiness.

The program connects high school student interests to future pathways, supports and incentivizes students to stay on the pathway until they reach their goal. High student interest equates with improved attendance, motivation, classroom attentiveness and course success, all desired qualities that are applicable to the secondary school level and transferable to post-secondary education and the workplace.

The Future Ready Perry initiative consists of the Applied Engineering Pathway and the Teacher Pathway with focus on a career path and key employability skills while enrolled in related high school courses. The Pathways are entry preparation for the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Applied Engineering Academy, the Welding Academy and the Teacher Academy through the Career Advantage program.

Career Advantage provides students with high school and tuition free DMACC academic credit simultaneously and preparation for future entry into the workforce or post-secondary programs. Future Ready Perry incentives, in addition to academic credits, include “Perry $100 Dollar Scholar” and Perry Economic Development Certificate of Achievement recognition.

For additional information or involvement in the Future Ready Perry initiative, contact the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy at 515-428-8100.