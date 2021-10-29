Get to know who's running for the Granger City Council and where they stand on the issues

Four individuals will appear on the ballot for the Granger City Council.

Mayor Tony James is running unopposed while three candidates, including one incumbent, are running for two open seats on the city council.

The election is Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Editor's note: Candidates' responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Who's running for the Granger City Council?

Jeremy Danilson

Age: 38

Office sought: Granger City Council

Where they grew up: Des Moines, Iowa and Hockessin, Delaware

Where they currently live: Granger, Iowa

Past political experience: I have never run for political office. During law school, I clerked for Senator Jack Whitver and Speaker Kraig Paulsen.

Jill Lehmann-Bauer

Age: 43

Office sought: Granger City Council

Where they grew up: Mason City, Iowa

Where they currently live: I moved to the Des Moines region for job relocations at the Department of Veterans Affairs around 2011 and relocated to Granger around the births of our twin boys in 2016.

Past political experience: I’ve not been elected to a political office before and haven’t been hired by a campaign although I have attended caucuses. Since moving to the Central Iowa region, I have assisted the Board of Nursing’s task force to implement guidelines for at-risk practitioners and have served on the board of One Iowa. I spent a great deal of time working to implement evidence-based practices at the VA and introduced comprehensive systems of care during the Sioux Falls NAMI conference. Much of my life has been dedicated to the alleviation of suffering working with mental health and addiction. I'm not a political insider and also understand real lives are at risk.

Rob Saak (incumbent)

Age: 47

Office sought: Granger City Council

Where they grew up: Reinbeck, Iowa

Where they currently live: Granger, Iowa

Past political experience: 1 term (four years) on the city council in Granger, 6 years on the Granger FD currently serving as the Fire Chief

What are Granger City Council candidates' top issue this election?

Jeremy Danilson

The City of Granger has experienced significant growth in residential development in recent years and now is presented with opportunities to add new businesses. Commercial development (and its associated property tax revenue) is vital to a city's ability to provide services to its community. My experience as a business owner and real estate attorney will allow me to bring a helpful skill set to evaluate these options.

Jill Lehmann-Bauer

My top issues for Granger will seem simple yet are complex. We are facing an unprecedented crisis of our democratic institutions, oligarchy, and propaganda. I’m concerned about the Council For National Policy and the attacks on public health officials. The funding sources being used to further the decline of the United States and the world is an ongoing effort to secure a constitutional convention that impacts all of us. Local task forces and community engagement regarding restoration of democracy is a priority we cannot afford to ignore.

Rob Saak

Bringing commercial and small business to Granger. As Granger continues to grow it’s important that we have options for our citizens to shop local. Staying local helps build community and promotes small business. Additionally, it’s important that we maintain the culture and safety in our community that have brought so many to our beautiful community.

What should the Granger City Council do to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa?

Jeremy Danilson

The kids of Granger need to have opportunities to participate in youth sports. Too often, the pandemic adversely affected kids' opportunities to learn and play with each other during a critical time in their development.

Jill Lehmann-Bauer

One of the indicators of a healthy democracy is truth and relates to transparency. We are seeing a global pandemic capture our society with precision to destroy our institutions as well as press freedom. Restoring public confidence through engagement and transparency is a win for all of us. We can begin with immediate collaboration in the community with the Center for Media and Democracy. We must begin tackling public corruption while simultaneously investing back to our children, the elderly, and marginalized. While this is a tremendous goal it is one we will ignore at our own peril. Being able to clearly acknowledge who was elected as President of the United States in 2020 is a starting point. We cannot have civil agreements if we aren’t able to agree on basic facts.

Rob Saak

I believe strongly in personal choice. Each person has the right to decide what is right for them. I will not support far reaching mandates but will fight for everyone's individual right to do what’s best for their own health. Additionally, our community has a well trained and committed FD who uses all PPE and is trained to respond not only to COVID issues but all medical emergencies.