PHS Pulse Dance Team to go trick-or-treating for food pantry donations

COURTESY OF PHS PULSE DANCE TEAM

The Perry High School Pulse Dance Team will be trick-or-treating during Beggars' Night from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 for items to help stock the PHS Food Pantry, which is used by many families in the community.

This donation drive is in conjunction with Iowa State Dance Team Association and is a statewide collection. Schools all across the state have been seeking various donations for their own local food banks during the month of October. The teams who collect the most items will be recognized at the state competition in December.

A suggested list of needed items include:

Canned meals (such as spaghettios, soup, etc)

Mac and cheese cups

Noodle cups

Rice cups

Canned fruits/vegetables

Microwaveable meals

Boxed meals that only require water to be added

Long-lasting fresh fruits/vegetables like apples, carrots, potatoes, etc.

Toilet paper

Cleaning products

Laundry products

Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, shampoo, toothbrushes, soap, lotion, etc.)

Low profile socks (new, unused)

Unused, unwrapped underwear

Gently worn clothing items such as hooded sweatshirts, Perry wear, crew necks

If community members would like to donate, but will be unable to participate during Beggars' Night, they can drop off donations with the high counselors or any dance member by Oct. 31.

Dance team members and managers include seniors Misty Gomez, Sebastian Hernandez, Daniela Magana, Marielena Ramirez, Nubia Torres; juniors Jaqueline Cresencio, Emily Hernandez, Rubi Hernandez, Keyli Torres; sophomores Bella Burgos, Brynley Hayes, Laisha Hurtado, Sarai Jaimes and Maria Tamez.