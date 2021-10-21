Ballet Des Moines, partners to present free pop-up performance Oct. 23 in Perry

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Everyone is invited to attend a free Community Arts performance of Stephanie Martinez’s ballet "Kiss" by Ballet Des Moines and Para.Mar Dance Theatre, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Perry City Lot, 1221 Willis Ave (adjacent to the vintage Sinclair filling station).

With Al Éxito, Hispanics United for Perry and Los Laureles, this interactive performance will include hands-on demonstrations and excerpts from the ballet.

Following the performance, participate in children’s activities, including miniature pumpkin decorating with Perry Public Library and a Day of the Dead activity with Des Moines CultureAll.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and don’t miss this fun, interactive experience.