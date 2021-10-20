Perry Police Department to participate in Drug Takeback Day Oct. 23

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

The Perry Police Department will be taking part in the DEA's National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Drop off any prescription medication or over-the-counter medication free of charge. There is no need to remove pills from the bottles or remove the labels. No needles or inhalers are accepted.

If you have used them, don't need them, or they are expired drop them off at the Perry Police Department, 908 Willis Ave.