Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

PACES Lights On After School Program

5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Perry Elementary lunchroom.

PACES will host the annual Lights On After School Program starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 in the elementary lunchroom. The event will feature guest speakers, a talent show performed by the students and awards given out for the Lights On coloring, poster and essay contests. Everyone is welcome, including students, parents, teachers and community members.

Perry Fire Association Grab and Go Supper

5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Perry Fire Association will host a Grab and Go Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburgers/hamburgers, brats, hot dogs or pork loin, chips and a drink for $5.

Hy-Vee Fill Roxy's Cart Event

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Perry Hy-Vee.

The Perry Hy-Vee will host a pet event on Saturday, Oct. 23 to help raise needed pet food and supplies for the Raccoon River Pet Rescue. Volunteers will be available under the white tent outside of Hy-Vee Saturday with lists of needed supplies for the shelter that customers can purchase and donate as they leave the store. Adoption applications and information on volunteer opportunities at the shelter will also be available.

Trick or Treat at Perry Hy-Vee

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 23-24 and 30-31.

Calling all little ghouls and goblins to your Perry Hy-Vee for a Halloween celebration. Join us for trick or treating throughout the store, mini pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating and coloring pages. Join us for fun for the whole family and don't forget your costume.

Drug Takeback Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Perry Police Department, 908 Willis Ave.

The Perry Police Department will be taking part in the DEA's National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Drop off any prescription medication or over-the-counter medication free of charge. There is no need to remove pills from the bottles or remove the labels. No needles or inhalers are accepted. If you have used them, don't need them, or they are expired drop them off at the Perry Police Department.

Intro to Water Quality Monitoring

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Redfield Boat Ramp.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will host two sessions of Intro to Water Quality Monitoring on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants will learn about the Middle Raccoon River's chemistry by utilizing simple field tests and what the data means for the health of the river, the critters that live in it and the people who enjoy it. Participants are asked to wear waders, boots, or shoes/sandals that can get wet and to bring a water bottle. The weather-dependent program is for ages 12 and over and is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration is required online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

Trunk or Treat - Woodward

3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot.

A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot. Costumes are welcome.

Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St, Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host its annual fall fish fry fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine in, carryout or drive-up service will be available.

150th Anniversary Celebration

10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at First Christian Church, Perry.

First Christian Church will celebrate 150 years of ministry in the Perry community on Sunday, Oct. 24. Worship will begin at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and fellowship. The afternoon will end with s'mores and singing around the fire pit. The community is invited to help First Christian Church celebrate the ministry of the congregation, past, present and future.

Trunk or Treat - Granger

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church parking lots, Granger.

Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the church parking lots. Sign up your trunk by calling Brenda Erps at 999-2239 x13 for Assumption or Heidi Hall at 319-290-1362 for EMC.

Trunk or Treat - Adel

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road, Adel.

A 4-H Trunk or Treat event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road in Adel. The event will be hosted by the Minburn 4-H club. It will feature games, hayrack rides and treats.

Ham and Egg Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Jamaica Community Center.

Jamaica Lion’s Club ham egg breakfast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Jamaica Community Center. The menu includes ham, eggs to order, fried potatoes, toast and drinks. All profits will benefit for Sarah Norris, granddaughter of Patti and the late Vernon Van Gundy and daughter of Tim and Tammy Lazenby of Panora. Sarah was severely injured in a car accident in late June. After months of recovery and intense therapy in Lincoln, Nebraska, she is now able to join her husband and three little girls at home in Kansas City where she will continue therapy.