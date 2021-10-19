South parking stalls at Perry Public Library to be closed starting Oct. 20

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 20, the parking stalls south of the Perry Public Library will be closed due to the installation of solar canopies and panels. During construction activities parking stalls will be permanently closed as identified on the above map. The drive aisle around the library will remain open for access to the remaining available stalls.

The city of Perry asks that all vehicles utilize on street parking or adjacent lots while the work is being completed. Work will progress through the week with the goal of having all areas completed on Friday, Oct. 22. In the event of weather or other impacts, an updated announcement will be distributed providing update.

Traffic control will be in place warning drivers of the closure as the contractor works in the area. Drivers and pedestrians are asked exercise caution near the work area while the construction is ongoing.