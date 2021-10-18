Perry School Foundation to place Veterans Day yard signs starting Nov. 3

COURTESY OF PERRY SCHOOL FOUNDATION

Special to the Chief

The Perry School Foundation is again offering Veterans Day yard signs to honor all who have served or are currently serving in our military. The signs are no cost/no contact to those wanting signs who live within the city limits. Yard signs will be placed starting Nov. 3 and will be collected Nov. 21.

If you would like a Veterans Day sign placed in your yard, please contact Linda Andorf (515-465-5803) or Linda Kaufman (515-321-2536).

Watch for more information regarding the 2021 Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11.