Perry Fine Arts concerts set to kick off with William Bell Tuba Day on Nov. 6

COURTESY OF PERRY FINE ARTS COMMITTEE

Special to the Chief

Perry Fine Arts concerts are back. The Fine Arts Committee's first concern is everyone's help. If COVID-19 numbers go up, concerts and events will be canceled or postponed. Facilities are large enough to social distance and masks are recommended, but not required.

The concert series will kick off with the annual William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day clinic/concert on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 3rd St., Perry.

The William Bell Tuba Day is an afternoon-long celebration of the life of Bill Bell. The primary activity for participants is taking part in a large tuba/euphonium choir with a variety of participants that range in skill from elementary students to professional musicians. The only requirement to participate is an instrument (tuba/euphonium) and the love of playing. This annual event is held in memory of William Bell, who was nationally known to tubists for his contributions as performer, composer and teacher.

Those interested in being a part of the ensemble for this event will be registering from12:30-1 p.m. at the church. The event is open to all ages and all should bring their instrument, music stand and registration fee ($10 student/$15 adult, collected that day). Rehearsal will be at 1 p.m. to be followed by a clinic/masterclass at 3 and a public concert at 4. From 5:30-5:45 p.m. a memorial performance will be held at William Bell’s grave site. Following this, performers eat, socialize and plan next year’s event.

The public concert at 4 p.m. is free and open to all and the facility is handicapped accessible.

To be in the ensemble please RSVP or address questions to Chad Thompson, 4420 73rd Pl, Urbandale, IA 5032, via telephone at 515-999-0268, or via e-mail to mail@chadthompson,me.