Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Fall Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses include: Atelier at 1109, Backwards Boutique, Ben's Five & Dime, Harper Rose's Floral & Gifts, Mary Rose Collection, Purple Star Studio and more to be announced. Save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop: Friday, Nov. 12.

Fall Perry Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of Fall Markets have been scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month – Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 – at the Perry Public Library Community Room. These Fall Markets will be limited to 6-10 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods, and handcrafted items. All alternative currency programs will be honored at the Fall Farmers Markets unless they have an expiration date. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at (515)465-4601 or visit www.perryia.org/farmers-market.html.

Halloween Hayride

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Woodward Fire-Rescue, 301 S Main St.

Woodward Fire-Rescue will host a Halloween hayride event on Saturday, Oct. 16. Soup, cider and hot chocolate will also be available for a free-will donation. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the firefighters.

PACES Lights On After School Program

5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Perry Elementary lunchroom.

PACES will host the annual Lights On After School Program starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 in the elementary lunchroom. The event will feature guest speakers, a talent show performed by the students and awards given out for the Lights On coloring, poster and essay contests. Everyone is welcome, including students, parents, teachers and community members.

Perry Fire Association Grab and Go Supper

5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Perry Fire Association will host a Grab and Go Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburgers/hamburgers, brats, hot dogs or pork loin, chips and a drink for $5.

Intro to Water Quality Monitoring

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Redfield Boat Ramp.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will host two sessions of Intro to Water Quality Monitoring on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants will learn about the Middle Raccoon River's chemistry by utilizing simple field tests and what the data means for the health of the river, the critters that live in it and the people who enjoy it. Participants are asked to wear waders, boots, or shoes/sandals that can get wet and to bring a water bottle. The weather-dependent program is for ages 12 and over and is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration is required online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

Trunk or Treat - Woodward

3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot.

A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot. Costumes are welcome.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2021 AT 5 PM – 7 PM

Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St, Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host its annual fall fish fry fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine in, carryout or drive-up service will be available.

150th Anniversary Celebration

10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at First Christian Church, Perry.

First Christian Church will celebrate 150 years of ministry in the Perry community on Sunday, Oct. 24. Worship will begin at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and fellowship. The afternoon will end with s'mores and singing around the fire pit. The community is invited to help First Christian Church celebrate the ministry of the congregation, past, present and future.

Trunk or Treat - Granger

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church parking lots, Granger.

Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the church parking lots. Sign up your trunk by calling Brenda Erps at 999-2239 x13 for Assumption or Heidi Hall at 319-290-1362 for EMC.

Trunk or Treat - Adel

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road, Adel.

A 4-H Trunk or Treat event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road in Adel. The event will be hosted by the Minburn 4-H club. It will feature games, hayrack rides and treats.