City of Perry parking lot at 1st and Willis to be closed for two weeks starting Oct. 18

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

The City of Perry parking lot located at the intersection of 1st Street and Willis Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 18 due to the installation of solar canopies and panels.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park in the city lot. Overnight parking restrictions will be suspended in the downtown area during the parking lot closure.

Visitors to Perry City Hall or the Perry Schools Administrative Office may park on Willis Avenue or on 1st Street.

The parking lot for Perry Wash-All will not be closed. Parking in that lot is for customers of Perry Wash-All only.

Please contact City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.