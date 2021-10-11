Beggars' Night, Spooktacular, DCH's Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29 in Perry

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

The Perry City Council has designated Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. as “Trick or Treat Night” or “Beggars' Night.”

Participating households should turn porch lights on.

Masks are recommended for trick-or-treaters, guardians and households giving away candy.

Social distancing recommendations should be followed.

If you are sick, please do not participate.

Follow safety guidelines set by the county, state and federal health departments.

Other Halloween Activities in Perry

The Annual SPOOKTACULAR Downtown Trick-or-Treat Walk is scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 in historic downtown Perry. This event, sponsored by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, includes safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations. Please watch the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more details and safety guidelines for this event.

Dallas County Hospital’s Trunk or Treat drive-thru event, which features safe and healthy trick-or-treating, is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 in the North Parking Lot of the Dallas County Hospital.