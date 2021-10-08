Perry Public Library October Programs

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Shred Event — Oct. 9

Perry Public Library will hold a shred event for the public from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. The shredder truck will be located in the library south parking lot, accessible from Railroad Street. This event is an opportunity for Perry area residents to dispose of outdated personal documents, free of charge, in a safe, secure way. The shred event is sponsored by the library and the city of Perry, and donations will be accepted. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Getting Ready for Fall Storytimes Continue — Oct. 12, 19 and 26

The Perry Public Library Getting Ready for Fall Storytime unit for toddlers ages 18 months to 3 years has continued at 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays in October. During the in-person sessions, we will read books, sing songs, play games and incorporate early literacy skills into our crafts and activities. Safe practices include hand washing and distancing. Sessions are currently accessible via Zoom and are recorded for additional ways to participate. Storytimes are free, but registration is required. Register online at perry.lib.ia.us or call the library to sign up at 515-465-3569.

Quarterly Classics Book Club — Oct. 12

The Perry Public Library Quarterly Classics Book Club is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Carnegie Library Museum, 1123 Willis Ave. The selected title for discussion is “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy. Anyone interested is invited to join the group at any time. For more information, call Jill Cook at the library at 515-465-3569.

Fall Fun Storytime Sessions for 4s & 5s Continues — Oct. 13, 20 and 27

The Fall Fun Storytime sessions for children ages four and five will continue at Perry Public Library in October. The group will meet in person from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27, and we will continue to explore fall themed stories, games, crafts and early literacy activities at the free programs. Registration is required, and you may register online from our website at perry.lib.ia.us, by phone at 515-465-3569 or visit the library in person to sign up.

Wee Wonders Recorded Fall Storytimes

The library will offer recorded Storytime sessions for babies ages 0 to 18 months and their caregivers this fall. Wee Wonders Storytimes will be recorded twice monthly and posted on the Perry Public Library website. During the programs, we will incorporate songs, sign language, parenting tips and age-appropriate activities. Registered families receive a free book and a link to access the sessions. Storytimes are always free, but registration is required. Register online from our website at perry.lib.ia.us, by phone at 515-465-3569 or visit the library in person to sign up. For more information, contact Suzanne Kestel at the library at 515-465-3569.

Fall Season Indoor Farmers Market Opens — Oct. 16

Perry Public Library will be the location for the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce Indoor Farmers Market, to begin Oct. 16. The fall season Indoor Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the library Community Room on Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Various seasonal produce, baked goods and handcrafted items will be available for purchase directly from vendors. Questions about the Indoor Farmers Market are directed to the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce at 515-465-4601.

Monthly Book Club — Oct. 19

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will meet in person at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in the library Community Room. The selected title is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. Interested readers are invited to join library director Mary Murphy for this or any monthly book discussion. Books are available at the library. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Stranger Things Program with Pete Malmberg — Oct. 25

In-person programming is back at Perry Public Library, and we invite you to join us for Stranger Things, presented by Pete Malmberg of the Dallas County Forest Park Museum, at 11 a.m. Oct. 25, in the library Community Room. We will look at USOs (unidentified strange objects) and discover what they are and what they do. We invite the public to bring their own USOs and curious things to share with the group. We will follow safe practices with distancing and hand sanitizer, and masks will be provided for those who wish to wear one. We will spoil our appetites with pre-lunchtime pie at this free event. (Are we in the upside down?) No registration is needed for this fun program.

October Craft Club: Fall Banner — Oct. 25

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet in person this October, and the event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 25, in the library Community Room. The featured craft will be a fall banner, with choice of message. Specify your message preference at registration. Registration and a $5 materials fee are required by Oct. 18 to reserve your supplies for the event, but all are welcome to attend the meeting. Please note that Craft Club meetings will no longer be recorded. Participants are asked to bring their own craft scissors. For more information or to register, visit our website at perry.lib.ia.us or call the library at 515-465-3569.

Mystery Book Club Events — Oct. 26 and 27

The virtual Mystery Book Club will continue this fall with another great selection in October: “Dark Things I Adore” by Katie Lattari. Anyone interested is invited to join library director Mary Murphy for the Zoom book discussion at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, and the author talk at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Both events are free, but registration is required. Books and e-books are available for participants. Call the library to sign up at 515-465-3569 or register online at perry.lib.ia.us.