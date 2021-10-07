Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Shred Event

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Perry Public Library south parking lot.

Perry Public Library will hold a Shred Event for the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. The shredder truck will be located in the library south parking lot, accessible from Railroad Street. This event is an opportunity for Perry area residents to dispose of outdated personal documents, free of charge, in a safe, secure way. The Shred Event is sponsored by the library and the City of Perry, and donations are accepted. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

PerryDice Cruizers Car Show

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on 2nd Street.

Cruize in to Perry on Saturday, Oct. 9 to show off your car and check out all the other entries. 2nd Street will be closed for the car show between Willis Avenue and Pattee Street. The event is free to attend. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 to register day-of. Check-in at the corner of Willis Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Perry. Contact Dean for more information: (515)491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.

Light Up the Knight 5K Fundraiser

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Wiese Park.

St. Patrick School's Fall Light Up the Knight fundraiser is now a 5K family-friendly walk/run. The Glow Walk/Run will start at 7:30 p.m. No registration or fee will be required. A pork loin meal, activities including inflatables and dunk tank, will be available for purchase.

First Peoples of the Kuehn Conservation Area

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Dallas County Conservation Board invites residents to recognize the National Indigenous Peoples’ Day by exploring the stories of the First Peoples of the Kuehn Conservation Area. The burial mounds of Kuehn tell a story of the people who created them, and the story of contemporary culture’s relationships and recognition of them. This program will involve a walk on the woodland trails to visit the site of the mounds.

Bingo Night

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26 at Woodward American Legion.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors Bingo Night will be held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month starting Sept. 28 through April 26 for the 2021/22 year. Bingo game books are $10, which includes 10 games, with 3 cards per game, with a $5 payout to the winner of each game. The final game of each Bingo Night will be a Blackout Bingo. For only $2 a card or 3 for $5, you will have a chance to win the Blackout Jackpot which will start at $50. The ball call count will be at 45 and increase by one number each Bingo Night until won. If we have no Blackout Jackpot winner for the night, we will continue to play for a $25 payout. The Jackpot amount will also increase by $10 each Bingo Night until won.

Fall Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses will are to be announced. Save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop: Friday, Nov. 12.

Halloween Hay Ride

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Woodward Fire-Rescue, 301 S Main St.

Woodward Fire-Rescue will host a Halloween hay ride on Saturday, Oct. 16. Soup, cider and hot chocolate will also be available for a free-will donation. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the firefighters.

Perry Fire Association Grab and Go Supper

5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Perry Fire Association will host a Grab and Go Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburgers/hamburgers, brats, hot dogs or pork loin, chips and a drink for $5.

Intro to Water Quality Monitoring

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Redfield Boat Ramp.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will host two sessions of Intro to Water Quality Monitoring on Saturday, Oct. 23. articipants will learn about the Middle Raccoon River's chemistry by utilizing simple field tests and what the data means for the health of the river, the critters that live in it and the people who enjoy it. Participants are asked to wear waders, boots, or shoes/sandals that can get wet and to bring a water bottle. The weather-dependent program is for ages 12 and over and is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration is required online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.