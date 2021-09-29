A place to ‘unplug and relax’: Haven + Pine’s Shoppe in the Woods set to open Oct. 1-2 outside Perry

Damage from the derecho created an opportunity for Beth Gittins to expand her business, Haven + Pine Home Designs.

A tree fell on the Gittins’ old storage shed at their property outside Perry during the derecho that moved through the area in August 2020. The shed was destroyed and Gittins started thinking about whether they needed to replace the shed or go in a different direction.

Gittins had always pictured opening a space to hold workshops about wreath making and floral arranging and her husband said now would be a good time to make the leap.

“If that wouldn’t have happened and our shed wouldn’t have gotten knocked down I don’t think I would have thought to make something different with this space,” she said.

They decided to build a new space where she could hold workshops and other events. The space, which Gittins calls the Shoppe in the Woods, is an extension of her business Haven + Pine. The Shoppe’s opening weekend is set for Oct. 1-2 at 2291 E Ave., Perry

Gittins had previously worked with contractors to help stage and decorate homes in the metro. She decided to start her own business a year and a half ago as she wanted to work with local people in Perry, Adel and more to help stage homes.

“While I’m staging and helping people decorate homes, I’ve been really realizing how important natural elements are to me, finding a beautiful vase and switching out seasonal arrangements and things,” Gittins said.

She started going to workshops about wreath making and floral arranging at Rose Farms in Norwalk and Canoyer Garden Center in Grimes and found it was something she enjoyed.

More:‘An explosion of color’: 5 free, low-cost places to see summer flowers in central Iowa

“I want to do that here, create something that people in Perry don’t have to drive an hour or less to go make a bouquet or make a wreath to hang on their door,” Gittins said. “To me, it all kind of brings what I do for design work full circle. As much as I love helping people make their homes beautiful, this is like the everyday part of it that I really love.”

She plans to kick off the Shoppe in the Woods with a fall wreath workshop on Friday night followed by a fall container workshop on Saturday morning. As of Wednesday morning, a few spots were still open for both workshops. The deadline to reserve a spot is Thursday by messaging Haven + Pine Designs through Facebook or Instagram.

An open house is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Gittins encourages area residents to come out to the Shoppe to see if it would be something they would enjoy. They can enjoy a snack and put together a mini bouquet for $10, while supplies last.

Gittins is working with local businesses to help provide items for each of the opening weekend events. Perry Greenhouse and Supply will provide the plants for Saturday’s container workshop while Heather Moore with Fields of Heather Flower Farm will provide flowers for Friday’s wreath workshops and Saturday’s bouquets.

More:Fields of Heather Flower Farm works with local florists

Gittins is looking forward to continuing to work with local businesses along with adding natural elements that she finds for the various workshops. She plans to host events once a month at the Shoppe in the Woods, in addition to one weeknight.

More workshops may be added around the holidays based on interest levels. Gittens said adding a few more workshops during the week may be helpful as people are looking to create centerpieces for Thanksgiving or Christmas tables.

She hopes to create a fun environment for people to come and enjoy putting together a wreath or creating a floral arrangement. Though she would like to expand the workshop offerings in the future.

“That was part of my motivation for doing this, to just have somewhere to just unplug and relax and hang out here in a calming environment but still local,” Gittins said.

For more information on upcoming workshops, follow Haven + Pine Designs on Facebook and Instagram or email design@havenandpinehomes.com.