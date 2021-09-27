DMACC Perry VanKirk Center co-sponsors fifth annual car show set for Oct. 9 in Perry

COURTESY OF DMACC PERRY VANKIRK CENTER

Special to the Chief

The DMACC Perry VanKirk Center and Perry Economic Development (PED) are

co-sponsoring the Fifth Annual Perry Car Show. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 on Second Avenue in Perry. Free dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars at the event.

There will be scores of classic cars on hand presented by PerryDice Cruizers.

“The classic car show is an opportunity to bring a car culture to Perry and build a love of well-built cars, art and great people,” said Perry City Council member and event organizer Dean Berkland.

DMACC Perry VanKirk Center students will be also have a role in the free event.

“This is a great opportunity for our DMACC students to help in the event and also learn about classic cars that bring out the love of automobiles for many people,” DMACC Auto Instructor Charlie Uren said. “They are excited.”

In addition, the DMACC Perry VanKirk Center will have a booth set up to answer questions about career and educational opportunities in the healthcare and manufacturing industries. Various employers from manufacturing, health-related fields and education will be available at a Career Fair.

“Perry Economic Development partnered with the car show organizers because it is an opportunity to bring local industry to promote the career opportunities in manufacturing, health and more,” PED Secretary and DMACC VanKirk Center Director Eddie Diaz said. “On the DMACC side, we will be offering information on career paths for folks looking to get upskilled in health, transportation and manufacturing.”

He said DMACC representatives will also be available to talk about DMACC’s Workforce Training Academy and how free training is available to qualified candidates.

“In this program, DMACC works with area employers to provide the training needed to be job-ready for in-demand careers in the Perry area,” Diaz said.