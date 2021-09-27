Dallas County Hospital's Eric Ash to receive IHA Hospital Hero Award

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics announced Medical Director, Dr. Eric Ash, has been awarded an Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) Hospital Hero Award. Dr. Ash will formally be recognized at the IHA Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a reception to follow at Dallas County Hospital.

Dr. Eric Ash, MD, is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perry and has been with Dallas County Hospital since 1998. He graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine.

Since 2007, IHA’s Hospital Heroes program has celebrated employees who have acted courageously in a moment’s crisis or who have selflessly served their hospitals and communities throughout their careers. Last year, IHA recognized all hospital employees for their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the derecho windstorm in August 2020. For 2021, IHA will return to recognizing 10 hospital employees, including Dr. Ash, at the annual meeting who exemplify the passion and purpose of the community hospital mission every day.

Dr. Ash received several nominations across the DCH system with many powerful compliments and sentiments, including the following:

“Dr. Eric Ash has been a pillar in our community and is deserving of the IHA Hospital Heroes recognition. Since 1998, Dr. Ash has served patients in a caring and compassionate manner. As the Medical Director for the hospital, he leads the medical team with professionalism and integrity. Dr. Ash exemplifies passion and purpose of Dallas County Hospital's mission daily and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Dallas County Hospital was the first hospital associated with community spread. Along with the leadership team, Dr. Ash jumped into preparation and response mode.”

“Dr. Ash spent countless hours focused on our pandemic plan and at the incident command table. Dr. Ash continually receives high marks on patient satisfaction.”

“He helped to organize our testing clinics, multiple calls with various agencies, daily meetings all while managing his practice. He provided several educational sessions to various agencies and businesses in our community.”

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics encourages residents to join them in congratulating Dr. Eric Ash on his receipt of an IHA Hospital Hero Award. Cards may be directed to 610 10th St. in Perry, IA 50220.

"His superb work has served as a wonderful example to our team and community members in demonstrating resilience and commitment to service and excellence during these unprecedented times," a news release said.