Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Produce Giveaway

4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Perry Farmers Market, Second Street.

The Perry Public Library will distribute apples at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Perry Farmers Market. Apples will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Homecoming Dinner

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Woodward-Granger High School Cafeteria.

The Woodward-Granger Booster Club will host a homecoming dinner on Sept. 23. The menu includes beef burger or hotdog, cheesy potatoes, chips, drink and a dessert for $6. To-go boxes will also be available. The homecoming parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with coronation to follow at 7 p.m.

Fall Grab and Go Dinner

5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Perry Firefighters Association invites residents to come grab a meal and support your local fire department on Sept. 24. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles while driving through to pick up their meals. The menu includes choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, bratwurst or grilled pork loin sandwich, chips and a drink for $5.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 across central Iowa.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. The 2021 Art Harvest Tour includes 10 stops, featuring 24 artists, in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden. Find more information, including a map of the studio locations, on the Art on the Prairie website.

PerryDice Cruizers Car Show

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on 2nd Street.

Cruize in to Perry, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 9 to show off your car and check out all the other entries. 2nd Street will be closed for the car show between Willis Avenue and Pattee Street. The event is free to attend. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 to register day-of. Check-in at the corner of Willis Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Perry. Contact Dean for more information: (515)491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.