Woodward-Granger High School announces 2021 homecoming court

Staff Report

Woodward-Granger's 2021 Homecoming Court was recently announced.

King candidates include Paden Drake, Tjaden Smeltzer, Lucas Hansen, Sam Pitman and Don David. Queen candidates include Katie Grell, Makenzie Dresback, Rian Jamison, Brayten Ashman and Darby Nixon.

The 2021 king and queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 in the high school gym.

Homecoming week kicked off on Monday, Sept. 20 and runs through Friday, Sept. 24. The 2021 theme is “A little bit country."

The remaining dress-up days include:

Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Country Roads

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Throw On Your Class Colors Seniors: Black Juniors: Blue Sophomores: White Freshmen: Pink Staff: Green Eighth Grade: Yellow Seventh Grade: Red Sixth Grade: Orange Fifth Grade: Purple Fourth Grade: Blue Third Grade: Green Second Grade: Yellow First Grade: Orange Kindergarten: Red Pre-K: Black

Friday, Sept. 24 - Hawk Spirit Day

High school T-shirt decorating will be held afterschool on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A booster club dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the coronation ceremony.

A pep rally will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. A tailgate dinner will be served at 5 p.m. in the Hawk Stadium parking lot. The menu includes a hamburger, chips, dessert and drink for $7.

The Hawks will march to the football field at 5:30 p.m. before taking on South Hamilton at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.