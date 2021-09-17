Strong Nation to offer 30-day challenge at McCreary Community Building

COURTESY OF STRONG NATION

Strong Nation will offer a 30-day challenge beginning Sept. 30 at the McCreary Community Building.

The goal of the challenge is to give participants the opportunity to get back to their fitness routine. A nutritional plan will be available, with the goal of helping participants lose weight and gain strength, endurance, balance control and self-esteem.

The program will be high intensity interval training. It will be a core-focused training program synced to music with each beat.

Incentives will be available, and prizes will be awarded for overall weight loss or changes in body mass index.

The first weigh-in is Sept. 30. Classes will be held at 6:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the gym in the McCreary Community Building, 1800 Pattee St., Perry, with the possibility of occasional pop-up classes. Participants will be expected to work six days a week.

Email rungirlrun@hotmail.com for more information.