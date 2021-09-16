Woodward-Granger to celebrate homecoming Sept. 20-25

Woodward-Granger players head off the field at halftime during a game against Madrid on Friday, Aug. 27 in Madrid. The Hawks will be back at home on Friday, Sept. 24 to take on South Hamilton during homecoming week.

Woodward-Granger Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 20-25. The 2021 theme is “A little bit country.”

The dress-up days will include:

  • Monday, Sept. 20 - Millionaire Monday 
  • Tuesday, Sept. 21 - Tropical Tuesday 
  • Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Country Roads 
  • Thursday, Sept. 23 - Throw On Your Class Colors 
    • Seniors: Black
    • Juniors: Blue
    • Sophomores: White
    • Freshmen: Pink
    • Staff: Green
    • Eighth Grade: Yellow
    • Seventh Grade: Red
    • Sixth Grade: Orange
    • Fifth Grade: Purple
    • Fourth Grade: Blue
    • Third Grade: Green
    • Second Grade: Yellow
    • First Grade: Orange
    • Kindergarten: Red
    • Pre-K: Black
  • Friday, Sept. 24 - Hawk Spirit Day 

High school T-shirt decorating will be held afterschool on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A booster club dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The coronation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

A pep rally will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. A tailgate dinner will be served at 5 p.m. in the Hawk Stadium parking lot. The menu includes a hamburger, chips, dessert and drink for $7. 

The Hawks will march to the football field at 5:30 p.m. before taking on South Hamilton at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.