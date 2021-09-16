Woodward-Granger to celebrate homecoming Sept. 20-25
Woodward-Granger Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 20-25. The 2021 theme is “A little bit country.”
The dress-up days will include:
- Monday, Sept. 20 - Millionaire Monday
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 - Tropical Tuesday
- Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Country Roads
- Thursday, Sept. 23 - Throw On Your Class Colors
- Seniors: Black
- Juniors: Blue
- Sophomores: White
- Freshmen: Pink
- Staff: Green
- Eighth Grade: Yellow
- Seventh Grade: Red
- Sixth Grade: Orange
- Fifth Grade: Purple
- Fourth Grade: Blue
- Third Grade: Green
- Second Grade: Yellow
- First Grade: Orange
- Kindergarten: Red
- Pre-K: Black
- Friday, Sept. 24 - Hawk Spirit Day
High school T-shirt decorating will be held afterschool on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A booster club dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The coronation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
A pep rally will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. A tailgate dinner will be served at 5 p.m. in the Hawk Stadium parking lot. The menu includes a hamburger, chips, dessert and drink for $7.
The Hawks will march to the football field at 5:30 p.m. before taking on South Hamilton at 7 p.m.
The homecoming dance will wrap up the week at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.