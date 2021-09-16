Woodward-Granger to celebrate homecoming Sept. 20-25

Woodward-Granger Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 20-25. The 2021 theme is “A little bit country.”

The dress-up days will include:

Monday, Sept. 20 - Millionaire Monday

Tuesday, Sept. 21 - Tropical Tuesday

Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Country Roads

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Throw On Your Class Colors Seniors: Black Juniors: Blue Sophomores: White Freshmen: Pink Staff: Green Eighth Grade: Yellow Seventh Grade: Red Sixth Grade: Orange Fifth Grade: Purple Fourth Grade: Blue Third Grade: Green Second Grade: Yellow First Grade: Orange Kindergarten: Red Pre-K: Black

Friday, Sept. 24 - Hawk Spirit Day

High school T-shirt decorating will be held afterschool on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A booster club dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The coronation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

A pep rally will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. A tailgate dinner will be served at 5 p.m. in the Hawk Stadium parking lot. The menu includes a hamburger, chips, dessert and drink for $7.

The Hawks will march to the football field at 5:30 p.m. before taking on South Hamilton at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.