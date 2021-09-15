Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Perry Farmers Market Public Works Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

The Perry Farmers Market will host Public Works Night on Thursday, Sept. 16. The City of Perry will be bringing various vehicles and equipment to show off, including their street sweeper and tree blade, along with an info booth on various projects going on around town.

Apple Festival

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 12th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature live music by Brick n' Bob, hot apple wine and slushies, tractor and wagon rides, face painting, Mema's Italian Grinders as well as vendors selling produce, crafts, baked goods and more. A non-perishable food item is requested in lieu of an admission fee. The food items will be donated to a local food pantry.

Fall Tailgate Party

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in front of the Plaza on Main Street, Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors committee will host a fall tailgate party on Saturday, Sept. 18th in front of the Plaza on Main Street in Woodward. Show your team spirit by wearing your favorite team colors. The tailgate party will kick off with a bags tournament beginning at 2 pm. Woodward Barbecue will be on site with food items available and vendors will be set up inside the fire station. Skinny Logan will provide bluesy rock music from 4-8 p.m. The committee invites the community to bring lawn chairs and coolers, play some bags, eat some delicious food and enjoy some live music.

Washington Township School Anniversary Celebration

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Washington Township School, corner of F31 and P58 south of Perry 7 miles.

Come celebrate 100 years with us on Saturday, Sept. 18. An open house will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. with a program to follow from 4:30-5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw and drinks. A free-will donation will be taken to help with continued maintenance at the school.

Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients. The Perry Community Blood Drive is set for Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 across central Iowa.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. The 2021 Art Harvest Tour includes 10 stops, featuring 24 artists, in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden. Find more information, including a map of the studio locations, on the Art on the Prairie website.