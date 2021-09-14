Perry Community Blood Drive set for Sept. 24

COURTESY OF LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER

Special to the Chief

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients.

Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Generous community members who give blood with LifeServe Blood Center are directly impacting their neighbors in local hospitals, as LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.

Please donate at an upcoming blood drive near you. Appointments are required.

A Perry Community Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 Third St., Perry.

Donation appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-287-4903 or online at lifeservebloodcenter.org.