Dallas County Hospital Senior Life Solutions Program welcomes new program director

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

PERRY – Dallas County Hospital recently welcomed Angie Terrell, RN-BSN as the new program director at the Senior Life Solutions program.

Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of senior struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As program director, Terrell will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care and providing community education to create awareness of the program.

Terrell has been a nurse since 1993, earning her nursing degree at Indian Hills and her bachelor’s degree at William Penn. She has worked in many different areas of nursing and most recently came from MercyOne in Des Moines where she served as Nursing Supervisor for the Behavior Health Department.

“I am very excited for this new venture in my life," Terrell said. "I feel that senior’s mental health has been overlooked and there are not many resources for them. This program is fantastic!”

Family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program. For information on Dallas County Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program, call 515-465-7580 or visit dallascohospital.org.