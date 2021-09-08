Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Food Truck Festival - RVB Branches

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Raccoon Valley Bank, Perry.

Join Raccoon Valley Bank - Perry for its Food Truck Festival featuring 515 Catering and El Sabor Mexicano. Order your favorite lunch and the bank will pick up the tab.

Breakfast, Cookout

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Saturday, Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since 9/11. To help remember that day, Perry Hy-Vee has asked the Perry Volunteer Fire Department to fly their big American flag, weather permitting, along Hwy 141, in front of Hy-Vee. Other first responder groups are invited to display their vehicles there as well. Hy-Vee will be providing a FREE dine-in breakfast, to all of our first responders and military starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Hy-Vee will be doing a cookout until 2 p.m. with FREE burgers for first responders and military as well.

Pancake Breakfast - Granger

8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Granger Fire Department, 1906 Main St.

Come enjoy some fresh pancakes and donuts with your local firefighters at the Granger Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 11. Vintage Road will also be there providing hot coffee, smoothies, lemonade and more. Sit down and drive-thru options will be available. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Prairie Awakening/Prairie Awoke Celebration

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Kuehn Conservation Area, five miles north of Earlham.

“The Healing Continues” is the theme for this year’s annual Prairie Awakening/Prairie Awoke Celebration. The event will take place in the tallgrass prairie arena at Kuehn Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 11. Masks will be required for all attendees in the arena. Please bring lawn chairs as limited seating is provided in the arena. Event logistics are subject to change as COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve. Changes and updates will be announced on DCCB’s Facebook page and through DCCB weekly eNews.

Pancake Breakfast - Woodward

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Woodward Social Center.

Woodward Fire and Rescue will host a pancake breakfast at the Woodward Social Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice. Curbside pick up will be available by calling 515-438-4393. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Perry Farmers Market Public Works Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

The Perry Farmers Market will host Public Works Night on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Apple Festival

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 12th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature live music by Brick n' Bob, hot apple wine and slushies, tractor and wagon rides, face painting, Mema's Italian Grinders as well as vendors selling produce, crafts, baked goods and more. A non-perishable food item is requested in lieu of an admission fee. The food items will be donated to a local food pantry.

Fall Tailgate Party

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in front of the Plaza on Main Street, Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors committee will host a fall tailgate party on Saturday, Sept. 18th in front of the Plaza on Main Street in Woodward. Show your team spirit by wearing your favorite team colors. The tailgate party will kick off with a bags tournament beginning at 2 pm. Woodward Barbecue will be on site with food items available and vendors will be set up inside the fire station. Skinny Logan will provide bluesy rock music from 4-8 p.m. The committee invites the community to bring lawn chairs and coolers, play some bags, eat some delicious food and enjoy some live music.

Washington Township School Anniversary Celebration

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Washington Township School, corner of F31 and P58 south of Perry 7 miles.

Come celebrate 100 years with us on Saturday, Sept. 18. An open house will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. with a program to follow from 4:30-5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw and drinks. A free-will donation will be taken to help with continued maintenance at the school.

Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients. The Perry Community Blood Drive is set for Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 across central Iowa.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. The 2021 Art Harvest Tour includes 10 stops, featuring 24 artists, in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden. Find more information, including a map of the studio locations, on the Art on the Prairie website.