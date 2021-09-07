Perry Hy-Vee to recognize 9/11 with free meals, flags

COURTESY OF PERRY HY-VEE

Special to the Chief

Saturday, Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since 9/11. To help remember that day, Hy-Vee has asked the Perry Volunteer Fire Department to fly their big American flag, weather permitting, along Hwy 141, in front of Hy-Vee. Other first responder groups are invited to display their vehicles there as well.

Hy-Vee will be providing a FREE dine-in breakfast, to all of our first responders and military starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Hy-Vee will be doing a cookout until 2 p.m. with FREE burgers for first responders and military as well.