Woodward resident wins 4-H/Iowa Foundation Scholarship

COURTESY OF THE IFAA

Special to the Chief

Trey Lettow of Woodward was awarded the $2,000 4-H/Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Foundation Scholarship on Aug. 21.

Lettow was awarded the scholarship during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions.

Lettow’s parents are Tye and Teresa Lettow.

The IFAA established the Winner's Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture.