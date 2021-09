COURTESY OF THE IFAA

Special to the Chief

Abby Greiman of Perry was awarded the $5,000 ISF Beef Champion Supporters Scholarship on Aug. 21.

Greiman was awarded the scholarship during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions.

Greiman’s parents are Kurt and Tina Greiman.

The IFAA established the Winner's Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture.