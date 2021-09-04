Grimes resident wins IFAA Overall Project Scholarship

COURTESY OF THE IFAA

Special to Dallas County News

Kennedy Montag of Grimes was awarded the $2,000 Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Overall Project Scholarship on Aug. 21.

Montag was awarded the scholarship during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions.

Montag’s parents are Lisa and Andrew Montag.

The IFAA established the Winner's Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture.