Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration to be held Sept. 11

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the tallgrass prairie arena at Kuehn Conservation Area, five miles north of Earlham.

The event will be hosted by the Dallas County Conservation Board. The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Healing Continues.” The origin story and traditions of the Jingle Dress Dance will be shared, and a Jingle Dress Dance presentation will take place after.

PAPAC presenter Dallas Chief Eagle will share his hoop dance traditions with a demonstration and an invitation to the audience to participate. The Brown Otter Drum from the Meskwaki Settlement will provide the music for these presentations and offer up traditional songs of healing.

Dallas County Conservation Board naturalists will engage the audience in the release of tagged monarch butterflies, and a healed, rehabilitated Red-Tailed Hawk will be released into the wild skies at Kuehn.

The celebration will conclude with Omaha-Winnebago Elder Irma Wilson White sharing the tradition of Prayer Ties. Irma will lead the audience in the construction of Prayer Ties to be hung in the tradition of healing as participants exit the arena.

Masks will be required for attendees in the arena. A food truck will be available on-site.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs as limited seating is provided in the arena. Event logistics are subject to change as COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve. Changes and updates will be announced on DCCB’s Facebook page and through weekly DCCB eNews postings.